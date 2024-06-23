Aaron Boone said Saturday that he's expecting Stanton (hamstring) to miss "days," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports Saturday.

Stanton was removed from Saturday's game with tightness in his hamstring and is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday. While Boone is hopeful the injury isn't significant, he's still expecting Stanton to miss some time. Sunday's MRI should provide more clarity on the severity of the injury. Trent Grisham entered the game for Stanton and could be in line for more at-bats while Stanton's sidelined.