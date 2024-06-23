The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

Stanton exited in the fourth inning of Saturday's 8-3 win over Atlanta after injuring his left hamstring while scoring from second base on a Gleyber Torres double. Trent Grisham came in for Stanton on Saturday, but it's not clear whether the former will see a significant uptick in playing time, given he's slashing .113/.263/.306 over 76 plate appearances this season. If Grisham does see extra playing time, that could come in the outfield, with Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter in Stanton's absence, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Stanton on the IL, the Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.