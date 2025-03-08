Stanton said Saturday that his injuries are "considered severe in both elbows," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton went on to cite bat adjustments from last season as the cause for his tennis elbow, and there is no telling how far he is from resuming baseball activities -- let alone playing in games. The veteran slugger also brought up the possibility of undergoing surgery to address the issue, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 campaign.