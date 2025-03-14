Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that Stanton is working through a calf injury in addition to tennis elbow in both arms, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Stanton has returned to Yankees spring training camp after travelling to New York on Monday to receive a third round of platelet-rich plasma injections in his elbows. His most recent calf injury was called "fairly minor" by Boone, but it's yet another issue that Stanton will need to rehab through. The tennis elbows are the more pressing and severe issue, and it's possible that Stanton undergoes surgery and miss the entire 2025 season.