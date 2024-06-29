Stanton (hamstring) resumed activity on a treadmill Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Given the nature of Stanton's injury, any work on a treadmill is a sign of positive progress, though manager Aaron Boone characterized the slugger's activity level as "not a lot." Stanton went on the injured list with a hamstring strain June 23 and subsequently said he expects to miss about four weeks of action, so he's not expected to be activated until after the All-Star break. The veteran had been swinging a hot bat prior to getting hurt, slashing .378/.439/.649 with three homers and nine RBI during a 10-game hitting streak.