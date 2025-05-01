The Yankees transferred Stanton (elbows) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Bryan De La Cruz, who was claimed off waivers. It does not change the timetable for Stanton, who is not close to returning from tennis elbow in both arms. Stanton has made progress recently in taking batting practice, but it's not clear when he might be ready for a rehab assignment.