Stanton said Sunday that he expects to be out for roughly four weeks as a result of his strained left hamstring, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Stanton landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to aid in his healing process, but it doesn't seem like the slugging outfielder is on track for a speedy recovery. Trent Grisham could be a candidate to start nearly everyday for the Yankees while Stanton is sidelined, especially if the team decides to use Aaron Judge as its primary designated hitter going forward.
