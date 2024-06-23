Stanton was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta with left hamstring tightness.
Stanton seemed to aggravate the hamstring while scoring from second base on a Gleyber Torres double in the fourth inning. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for Stanton the next time Stanton was due up. Stanton is set to undergo imaging Sunday.
