Paxton (back) is expected to be able to pitch "right away" if there is a 2020 season, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Paxton has been following a throwing program at home throughout MLB's hiatus, and the delayed start to the campaign has likely wiped away the portion of the regular season that was originally slated to be a recovery period for the left-hander. Though Paxton has not yet been deemed fully recovered, he appears to be a strong bet for the No. 2 spot in the Yankees' rotation come Opening Day.