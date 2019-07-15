Montgomery (shoulder) threw batting practice over the weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was shut down from throwing in June due to shoulder inflammation, but he's progressed to throwing batting practice, which likely means he's closing in on a rehab stint. Skipper Aaron Boone also mentioned that Montogmery has a chance to join the team before the end of the season and become a key contributor. Even so, the Yankees figure to exercise caution with the southpaw, especially considering he's coming off of Tommy John surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories