Montgomery (6-5) was saddled with the loss Thursday, allowing eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk over 2.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out one.

Montgomery's line could have been a lot worse if not for a catcher's interference call and a throwing error accounting for half of the eight total runs he allowed. Among the nine hits allowed were three infield singles, no homers and two extra-base hits for Montgomery, suggesting that this performance was marred by a bit of bad luck. After struggling to 14 earned runs allowed over six innings during consecutive starts on May 31 and June 5, Montgomery had righted the ship over the next three outings prior to Thursday, allowing just five earned runs over 16.2 innings and collecting the win in each. His next start won't get any easier as he's presently slated to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles during a mid-week series.