The Diamondbacks placed Montgomery on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 29, due to right knee inflammation.

Montgomery was tagged for eight runs (four earned) during his start Thursday against the Twins, though it's unclear if the injury played a role in those results. The veteran left-hander will be eligible to be reinstated for the final game before the All-Star break July 14 versus the Blue Jays, but a return after the midseason festivities is likely more realistic.