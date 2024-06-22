Montgomery (6-4) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Montgomery tossed two scoreless innings before surrendering a two-run home run to Trea Turner in the third. He responded with three straight scoreless innings and left the game with a 4-2 lead after throwing 83 pitches. Montgomery earned his third consecutive win while registering his first quality start in June, as he has not reached 90 pitches in an outing since May 19. On the season, Montgomery owns a 5.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB over 63 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Twins next week.