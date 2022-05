Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Donaldson hit an RBI double in the second inning before going deep in the ninth off of Matt Foster. He's now collected three extra-base hits and six RBI over the last two days against the White Sox. The veteran third baseman is slashing .233/.347/.417 with 13 RBI through 29 games.