The Yankees promoted Gil from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Gil will move up to the Yankees' top affiliate after he excelled over his seven starts with Somerset, posting a 2.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB in 30.2 innings. The 23-year-old righty becomes the second highly regarded Yankees prospect in the Triple-A rotation, joining Deivi Garcia.