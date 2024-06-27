Gil (9-3) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Gil was stung by both hard hits and walks -- three of the four knocks he allowed went for extra bases, and he also surrendered four free passes. His final two walks were particularly detrimental, as both runners came around to score following his departure. Gil has now put forward two straight poor outings, giving up 12 runs over 5.2 innings across his past two starts. He had a 2.02 ERA and was being mentioned in discussions about AL Cy Young Award contenders after a June 14 win against Boston, but his subsequent struggles have increased is ERA by over a run to 3.15.