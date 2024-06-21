Gil (9-2) was hit with the loss against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Gil struggled out of the gate, surrendering a leadoff double to open the contest before then eventually allowing one run in the first. However, things would get much worse for the right-hander in the following frame as he failed to retire nine of the next 10 batters he faced, leading to his shortest outing of the campaign. Gil gave up a season-high seven runs on the afternoon and failed to make it through six innings for the third-consecutive start. It also marked his first loss since April 15 against Toronto.