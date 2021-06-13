The Yankees promoted Medina from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.
Medina was one of three Hudson Valley rotation members to receive a call-up to the next rung of the minors, with Ken Waldichuk and Hayden Wesneski also joining him. The 22-year-old Medina is the youngest of the trio and likely rates as the best pitching prospect, thanks to a fastball that routinely hits triple digits to go with an excellent curveball and a plus changeup. He blew away the competition at High-A through his first seven starts, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 50:19 K:BB in 32.2 innings.