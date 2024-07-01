Medina allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Medina was locked into a pitcher's duel with Brandon Pfaadt in this one. Medina held the Diamondbacks scoreless through three frames before Christian Walker was able to push the first run of the game across in the first on a base hit. That was the only major tally against Medina on the afternoon, as he completed two more scoreless frames and finished with his first quality start this season while needing just 86 pitches. Medina's stuff was clicking in this one, as his fastball was nearly touching triple digits and he registered an excellent 14 swinging strikes. Medina has struggled to find consistency, however, evidenced by his 4.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB (30 innings). He's lined up for a tough matchup against the Orioles his next time on the mound this weekend.