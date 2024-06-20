Medina (1-2) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Royals.

Medina came up one out short of a quality start, exiting the game at 88 pitches (54 strikes). He's had two good outings and two poor starts since joining the Athletics' rotation at the start of June. The 25-year-old is now at a 4.71 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB through 21 innings this season. With a weak offense to support him and a lack of dominant command, Medina offers minimal upside in fantasy outside of favorable matchups. He'll have one of those in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.