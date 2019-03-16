King (elbow) has resumed throwing after suffering a stress reaction in his right elbow, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader reports.

King is just now starting to throw after being diagnosed with a stress reaction before pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. He's thrown up to 90 feet so far, although there isn't a timetable for when he could return to game action. "He feels good and hopefully we'll have no more setbacks on that," stated the Yankees' senior director of player development, Kevin Reese.

