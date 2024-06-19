King didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

King had to contend with traffic for most of his outing Tuesday, though he'd manage to hold the Phillies to one run before departing in the fifth. The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched well of late, posting a 1.71 ERA with 34 strikeouts over his last five outings (26.2 innings). Overall, King's 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 101:37 K: BB across 87.2 innings this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Brewers this weekend in his next start.