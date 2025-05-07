King did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.

The only damage against King came in the fourth inning when he served up a solo shot to Aaron Judge and an RBI single to Jasson Dominguez. King tied season lows with just two punchouts and five whiffs. He completed six innings for the first time since firing a complete game against the Rockies on April 13 and was in line for the victory before San Diego's bullpen gave up 10 runs in the seventh inning. King is sporting an impressive 2.22 ERA with a 48:14 K:BB through eight starts. He's currently in line to face the Angels at home next week.