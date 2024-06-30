King (6-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 11-1 rout of the Red Sox. He struck out six.

The right-hander blanked Boston for five innings before serving up a solo shot to Jarren Duran, but San Diego had already compiled a 10-0 lead by that point. King produced his first quality start since June 2, and his seventh of the season, on 89 pitches (63 strikes). He'll take a 3.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 115:39 K:BB through 99.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.