The Padres and King avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with a $15 million mutual option for 2026 on Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee says there is a "substantial" buyout with the mutual option and King is guaranteed at least $7.75 million, with the possibility of the deal getting to $8 million if he hits incentives. The structure of the deal helps explain why King agreed to a contract that was less than half of what he filed for earlier this month and allows the Padres some immediate payroll room, which could lessen the need to trade King or Dylan Cease. The right-hander collected a 2.95 ERA and 201:63 K:BB over 173.2 regular-season innings with the Padres in 2024.