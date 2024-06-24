King (5-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Brewers.

King had given up a total of five runs across his previous five outings, but he had just one win in that span despite a 34:9 K:BB over 26.2 innings. His luck wasn't as good Sunday, as the Brewers pieced together a two-out rally in the second inning that accounted for four of the five runs on his line. King is now at a 3.75 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 109:38 K:BB through 93.2 innings over 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Boston.