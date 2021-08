Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Andujar (wrist) is not yet close to starting a rehab assignment, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Andujar has been fielding groundballs, but he only recently started swinging off a tee and hasn't yet progressed to taking batting practice. The 26-year-old will likely be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment when he is ready to return to game action.