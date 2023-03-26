Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Peraza opened camp as the favorite to serve as the Yankees' starting shortstop, but the team made it clear that would be an open competition during spring training. Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera were informed Sunday that they made the team's Opening Day roster, which put Peraza on the roster bubble. The 22-year-old hit .190 with a homer, nine runs and two stolen bases across 15 Grapefruit League games this year but will get consistent at-bats in the minors and should be one of the first names on the list of potential call-ups if the Yankees need assistance in the infield at some point during the regular season.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: On roster bubble•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Running with no pain•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Dealing with minor foot injury•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Enters camp as favorite at SS•