Peraza was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Peraza was called up to replace Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) on the major-league roster after Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, but Peraza failed to appear in the team's contest against Atlanta before being returned to Triple-A. With Stanton expected to miss approximately four weeks with a left hamstring strain, it's possible that Peraza makes multiple trips between the big leagues and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over that time frame.