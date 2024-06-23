The Yankees recalled Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Peraza will join the big club as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain. After opening the season on the IL with a shoulder injury sustained during spring training, Peraza joined the Yankees' Triple-A club on May 19 and had played there ever since, slashing .178/.313/.215 with one home run and four stolen bases in 128 plate appearances. Given that his production at Triple-A didn't necessarily warrant a call-up, Peraza is likely to serve as little more than a depth option for the Yankees while he's in the majors.