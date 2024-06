The Yankees are expected to recall Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports Saturday.

Peraza is expected to join the Yankees' roster for the first time this season after suffering an injury during spring training and sticking at Triple-A after reinstatement. While a corresponding move has yet to be announced, Peraza's call-up could indicate Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) needs an IL stint after exiting Saturday's game. Regardless, Peraza should provide additional infield depth for the Yankees.