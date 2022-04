Bassey (shoulder) will remain out Monday for Game 2 of the 76ers' first-round playoff series with the Raptors.

Bassey has been out of commission since spraining his right shoulder during an April 8 game with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie big man has rejoined the 76ers for their playoff run, but he likely won't be part of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation even once he overcomes the shoulder injury.