McDaniels (hip) will be available for Saturday's clash with the Pacers.
McDaniels was listed as questionable on the initial injury report for Saturday after sitting out Friday, but it appears he's set for a return after partial participation in the team's shootaround Friday. McDaniels figures to slot back into his consistent bench role and could see extra minutes Saturday with P.J. Tucker (ankle) James Harden (hip) sitting out.
