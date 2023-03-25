Jones finished with 44 points (16-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes in Windy City's 126-115 win over College Park on Thursday.

Jones saved one of his best performances for the final game of the regular season, putting on a shooting clinic that led to a point tally second only to his 46-point effort against Lakeland back on Jan. 6. The 25-year-old also wrapped up the regular season draining multiple threes in four of the final five contests, and he finishes the campaign with an outstanding line consisting of averages of 26.1 points, 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 38.3 minutes over 24 games.