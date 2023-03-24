Jones registered 18 points (8-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Windy City's 93-89 loss to Maine on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had shot a middling 44.8 percent over his previous three games, but Jones' hand went especially cold Tuesday, especially from distance. Nevertheless, the Louisville product managed to keep his season-long double-digit scoring streak going via sheer volume, with his tally of shot attempts qualifying as his highest since Feb. 22. Coincidentally, his rebounding total also was his best since that same contest.