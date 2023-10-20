The Bulls waived Jones on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jones averaged 2.9 points in 8.0 minutes across seven appearances for the Bulls in 2022-23. He has been let go by Chicago after playing out just one of the three years on his contract.
