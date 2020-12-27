Markkanen registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Pacers.

Markkanen ended just one shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, as he couldn't reach that mark in the season opener either. This was a step in the wrong direction for Markkanen when it comes to his scoring figures, but he should be reliable for around 15 points on a nightly basis as a floor. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Celtics.