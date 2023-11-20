LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

LeVert was also questionable ahead of Sunday's game due to left knee soreness before getting ruled out, and a similar situation could happen Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Okoro (knee) remain out, so Dean Wade has been starting, though LeVert would presumably handle extra usage if he's cleared to suit up.