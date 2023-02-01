Williams (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, per coach Joe Mazzulla on the Zolak & Bertrand podcast.

Williams was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an ankle issue but will be back in action Wednesday. He's topped 30 minutes of playing time in his last two appearances and has averaged 9.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game during that time.