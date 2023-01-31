Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Williams' status appears to be up in the air Wednesday after he missed Saturday's matchup versus the Lakers. The big man has periodically missed games since returning from a lengthy absence early in the season, but he hasn't missed consecutive contests since making his season debut in mid-December. Still, it will be worth monitoring Williams' status leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.