Williams totaled six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams was used sparingly in the win, logging just 18 minutes as the Celtics took control early. Despite the limited minutes, Williams certainly had an impact, helping keep the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in check. The series will now head back to Miami where the Celtics will look to continue their momentum, hoping to become the first team to ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit.