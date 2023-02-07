Williams is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained left ankle.

Williams is coming off a monster performance against the Pistons, where he posted 15 points, 15 boards, two assists, two steals and one block. The injury he picked up along the way isn't expected to keep him out Wednesday. He's started his past 11 appearances, averaging 9.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks during this stretch.