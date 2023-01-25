Williams amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 loss to Miami.

Williams drew the start in his return after missing one game (knee). With Al Horford sitting out (back), the 25-year-old saw 30-plus minutes of action for the first time all season. It marked only the third time he's scored in double-digits during the month of January. Rebounds and blocks are what fantasy managers come to expect from Williams and he delivered solid numbers in both categories as well.