Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Listed as out Tuesday
Gallinari (hand) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.
Gallinari has been banged up for what seems like virtually the entire season due to a variety of maladies, the latest of which -- a non-displaced fracture in his right hand -- has kept him sidelined for nearly a month. The Clippers haven't said much about his progress, but Gallinari will remain out Tuesday, and it seems rather likely that he'll sit Wednesday night, as well, when the Clippers face Milwaukee on the second half of a back-to-back.
