Clippers president Lawrence Frank said that Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 play on Thursday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard missed all of 2021 due to surgery he underwent to repair a torn ACL last July. There are no specifics if the star forward will be available for the preseason or even to start the regular season. However, this is a good sign that Leonard will be able to play sooner rather than later once the season begins.