Leonard was not limited the Clipper's practice sessions on Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Coming off an ACL surgery that caused Leonard to miss all of the 2021-22 season, it was expected that he would be limited in training camp. However, being a full participant in practice is a good sign that the superstar forward will be fully healthy for the regular season.
