Westbrook finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 victory over New York.

Westbrook was limited to just 23 minutes in the win, a trend that now spans two straight games. Coincidently, the Clippers have won both games in which Westbrook has been limited. Perhaps the coaching staff has figured out that his on-court impact is modest, to say the least. While it does appear as though he will remain with the starting unit, in only 23 minutes per night, Westbrook should be viewed as a stream option only for anyone needing assists.