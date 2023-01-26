The end of January is upon us and players are picking up steam ahead of the All-Star break. New environments, less competition, and adjustments to the NBA game have helped several readily available players build their confidence as of late. Are you looking to shake things up a little past the 2022-23 season's midpoint? We've got you covered with some options who can do just that.

Here are five Week 15 waiver targets with rostership around 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

Rui Hachimura LAL • PF • #28 PPG 13 RPG 4.3 BPG .39 View Profile

Hachimura's rostership has creeped up to 52 percent in CBS leagues following his Los Angeles Lakers debut. While his new team is slowly working him into their system, there's plenty to be excited about for the offensive-minded forward. Hachimura scored 12 points and grabbed six boards in 22 minutes on Wednesday. He ranked fourth among his teammates on Patrick Beverley's uncharacteristically productive scoring night but is sure to become one of the Lakers' featured options off the bench once Anthony Davis rejoins the starting lineup. I wouldn't be surprised crept over his career-high mark of 13.8 points per game once he's established in LA.

The San Antonio Spurs' lone lottery pick from 2022 is amid one of the best stretches of his young career. Sochan has now put up at least 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in five straight contests. He's shot 52.7 percent from the field, 58.3 percent from deep on limited volume, and 82.4 percent from the charity stripe during this stretch. His work on shooting mechanics appears to be paying off and his rostership has risen to 50 percent. Fantasy managers should be optimistic about him while Devin Vassell is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Steven Adams is set to miss 3-5 weeks with a PCL sprain and the Memphis Grizzlies could decide who their starting center is based on matchup until he returns. Clarke appeared to be the better option for the Golden State Warriors' small ball on Wednesday, and he amassed 19 points to go along with eight rebounds against the Dubs. Clarke has averaged 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds on an efficient 75 percent shooting in four starts this season and is rostered in 47 percent of CBS leagues.

Something appears to have clicked for Avdija, and Hachimura seems to have a lot to do with it. The Washington Wizards suddenly need more from their bench with their 2019 lottery pick out of the picture, and Avidja has answered the call. The swingman tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on Wednesday to record a second consecutive double-double. He's totaled four double-doubles with points and rebounds over his previous five games without Hachimura. His 37 percent rostership in CBS leagues seems certain to climb before long.

Kevin Porter Jr. is out indefinitely with a left foot injury and Martin has become a starter for the Houston Rockets in the meantime. The explosive swingman's highlight-worthy dunks aren't all he's good for as he's averaged 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds on 53 percent shooting as a starter this season. Martin's averaged 31.3 minutes per contest when running with the first five and is rostered in just 35 percent of CBS leagues.