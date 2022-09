Brooks signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks on Thursday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Brooks' signing brings the Hawks' roster to a full 20 for training camp. He played 54 games on both the Rockets and Raptors last season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals in 15.6 minutes. Brooks will be competing to join the team's guard rotation.