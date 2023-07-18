Brooks signed a two-way deal with the Nets on Tuesday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brooks averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes with 40/38/58 shooting splits across 20 appearances (five starts) as an undrafted rookie for the Rockets in 2020-21. He split time between Houston and Toronto last year, totaling 54 appearances (11 starts) and averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. Brooks shined during Summer League with the Nets, shooting 47.6 percent from deep, and will look to carve out a depth role in Brooklyn's backcourt next season, though he'll presumably start the year in the G League with the Long Island Nets. In a corresponding move, the Nets waived RaiQuan Gray from his two-way deal.